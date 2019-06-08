CRICKET AND BOLLYWOOD GET A SLICE OF IFTAR THIS RAMADAN

It is the time of the year when feasts are on in full swing. Ramadan celebrations are at their peak and the social media feeds are full of extravagant Iftar spreads and parties.

Bollywood and cricket favorites have always added to the glitz and glamour of Iftari time and this year is no different with four pictures taking social media by a storm. Internationally acclaimed cricketer brothers, Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan as well as Bollywood’s new writer, Soha Ali Khan and poplar new TV host Neha Dhupia, took to Instagram to show the love for each other with a Slice of Iftar.

The Slice gift hamper has become a personal favorite among the celebrities and is the highlight of Iftar festivities.

Yusuf Pathan shared a heartwarming picture on Instagram, gifting his brother, Irfan Pathan, The Slice Iftar box with the rich mango drink, dry fruits and a sweet scented ittar to add to the spirit of Ramadan. Irfan thanked him with a similar picture of the box returning the brotherly love.

Bollywood besties Soha Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia were also seen kindling a beautiful bond of friendship with Slice. Neha gifted the Slice Iftar box to Soha to make her Iftar brighter while Soha thanked her ‘BFF’ for the thoughtful gift.

Soha Ali Khan said, “Ramadan is one of the most beautiful time of the year and there is nothing like gathering together for Iftar every evening and enjoying the irresistible aroma and taste of sumptuous treats. It is the best time to bond with friends and family and I have always rejoiced Iftari time since my childhood. This year, my Iftar feels a notch brighter, all thanks to my friend Neha Dhupia who has sent me this beautiful Slice kit. I just love it and I am going to relish every bit of this gift. I wish everyone a very Happy Ramadan. May the festivities bring joy to everyone.”

Neha Dhupia said, “We Indians are the best at celebrating festivals. I love how our special occasions are full of love, laughter, extravagant feasts and loads of fun. Ramadan is a holy month that is full of spirit and brings peace to everyone. Over the years, I have been a part of multiple Iftar celebrations and this year I wanted to make Soha’s Iftar special by sending her this gorgeous box from Slice. It is the perfect Iftar gift and I hope it brings a smile on her face.”

Speaking on the occasion, Irfan Pathan said, “Over the years Ramadan has played a special role for our family to bond and share feasts and love with one another. This year my brother, Yusuf, sent me a lovely Slice kit to celebrate Iftar. Even though Yusuf is in Baroda, this gesture made me feel like he was close home.”

Speaking on the festival, Yusuf Pathan said, “As a family, we believe in celebrating many festivals together. Ramadan is one such festival that has played a part in keeping our friends and family close for years. I wanted to make the festival and the feast special for my brother, Irfan, for which I sent him a #SliceOfIftar kit to brighten his celebrations.”

