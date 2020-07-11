CRISIL and BharatMatrimony’s wedding services platform, MatrimonyBazaar, join hands

In a pioneering move to create a trusted wedding services platform, service providers registered on BharatMatrimony’s MatrimonyBazaar can now get verified by CRISIL – India’s leading rating agency. This helps customers find reliable and trusted wedding service providers without having to worry about their credibility.

After launching HomeWeddings recently, MatrimonyBazaar continues to evolve and offer more value addition to their customers. The latest in its value arsenal is enabling CRISIL verification to thousands of service providers who are part of MatrimonyBazaar. Customers can now choose best quality wedding services verified by CRISIL.

How does CRISIL verify?

The CRISIL team visits the wedding service provider’s office to interview them, their neighbours, customers, partners and suppliers. Post which it rates them on several parameters and then MatrimonyBazaar gives them the Gold, Silver or Bronze badge.

Venkataramani Suresh – Chief Business Officer – Marriage Services at Matrimony.com, says “This collaboration with CRISIL we believe will be a game-changer in the wedding services industry. In the digital era, discovery is not a problem. The real issue is finding legitimate service providers who are reliable and truly professional.”

MatrimonyBazaar connects wedding-ready customers with 22,000+ verified service providers like Caterers, Photographers, Venues, Decorators, Mehndi Artists, Jewellers, Wedding wear boutiques and Wedding Planners across 37 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Cochin and Bengaluru.

Why should service providers opt to get CRISIL-verified

Experts from the wedding industry believe that CRISIL verification enhances the reliability of the service provider and the trustworthiness of the platform. A customer is more likely to choose CRISIL-verified service providers, giving them an edge over others in the industry.

How can a service provider get CRISIL-verified

CRISIL verification is unique to MatrimonyBazaar service providers. They can first sign-up on the platform and then opt to get verified. Document verifications and a physical inspection will be done by CRISIL and MatrimonyBazaar will add a verification badge to the service provider’s profile page on the platform.

For more info, you can call 812 422 2266 or mail care@matrimonybazaar.com