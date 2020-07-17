Cyient Attains Gold Status in the Esri Partner Network

Cyient, a global engineering and technology solutions company, today announced that it has attained Gold partner status in the Esri Partner Network. The company received recognition for its robust and continued investment in achieving Esri’s ArcGIS Online, Release Ready and Utility Network Management Specialties. With this designation, Cyient joins an exclusive list of companies that have reached Esri Gold Partner status globally.

As a Gold Partner, Cyient will strengthen its collaboration with Esri to develop and implement a wide range of next-generation geospatial services, tools, and solutions across multiple industries, including telecommunications, energy & utilities, mining, transportation, defense, the public sector, and manufacturing.

Speaking on the announcement, John Renard, President Portfolio Business Unit and President EMEA, Cyient, said, “We are delighted to become a Gold Partner for Esri. Cyient has a strong, 25-year relationship with Esri, and together, we have developed and delivered critical, game-changing geospatial solutions for customers. This enhanced partnership will accelerate a new level of collaboration between Cyient and Esri to work together more closely in the future and provide value-added experience to global customers and enhance the efforts in building a stronger GIS community worldwide.”

“Building on our longstanding relationship, we are pleased to recognize Cyient as an Esri Gold Partner,” said Robert Laudati, Esri’s Director of Global Partners and Alliances. “Advancements in Esri technology combined with Cyient’s domain focus and industry expertise have resulted in solutions that are helping to solve complex challenges across multiple industries, and we are excited to take this collaboration to the next level.”

The Esri Partner Network is a rich ecosystem of organizations that work together to amplify The Science of Where. Esri’s 2,600+ partners deliver solutions, content, and services around the world. Combining industry-specific knowledge with ArcGIS software expertise, Esri partners customize and extend the reach of geographic science in limitless applications and organizations. Learn more at www.esri.com/en-us/about/esri-partner-network/overview