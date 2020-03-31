Cyient to Support Manufacturing of Critical Medical Technology in the Fight Against COVID-19

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cyient, a global engineering and technology solutions company, today announced that it has received clearance for its Mysore facility to run its MedTech manufacturing lines to support the production of medical equipment that is critical in the fight against COVID-19.

Cyient is producing assemblies that are used in X-ray generators from GE Healthcare and diagnosis units from Molbio Diagnostics to enable rapid disease testing in India.

Mr. Rajendra Velagapudi, Senior Vice President and CEO, Cyient DLM, commented, “We are proud to support our customers in the healthcare industry at this critical time. We will continue to do everything we can to help reduce the impact of this crisis on our customers’ operations as they focus on delivering the technology needed to fight Covid-19 at a national and global level.”

Cyient’s factory in Mysore, India, is dedicated to electronic manufacturing processes, including printed circuit board assemblies, cable harnesses, and box-builds that closely align with our core competence in electronic systems design, integration, and manufacturing services.