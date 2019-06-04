D. S. Research Centre celebrated National Cancer Survivors’ Day in Kolkata

D. S. Research Centre organized a Press Conference followed by a walk to celebrate National Cancer Survivors’ Day in Kolkata. The event was organized to recognize the cancer survivors, and to raise awareness about the challenges of cancer survivorship. National Cancer Survivors’ Day is an annual worldwide initiative to support and motivate the cancer survivors. It also aims to acknowledge the cancer survivors in their community, to raise awareness of the ongoing challenges cancer survivors face because of their disease, and – most importantly – to celebrate life. The Centre launched a special nationwide campaign on the occasion highlighting the role of togetherness and support in fighting cancer. Dr. Anirban Bhattacharya, D.S.R.C. was present to brief the media.

To support the cause, Cancer Survivors, Doctors and D.S.R.C. Staffs were present at the event followed by a motivational session for the survivors. A special motivational session for the cancer survivors highlighted the importance of ‘Togetherness” to fight with cancer and win over it, creating awareness about the role of the different types of treatments at D. S. Research Centre and also to educate the general mass about Cancer and eradicating the myths attached with it since time unknown in order to save million lives by fighting against Cancer.

Dr. Anirban Bhattacharya said, “When people hear the word ‘cancer,’ it can be very frightening, but today there is hope. Cancer mortality rates are steadily declining, and cancer survivors are living longer than ever before. National Cancer Survivors’ Day is an opportunity for these cancer survivors – and those who support them – to come together and celebrate the tremendous progress being made in the fight against cancer. It’s a day to celebrate life, because cancer survivors also live a normal and healthy life like all of us. We want to raise awareness of the many challenges of cancer survivorship and increase public awareness. We, at D. S. Research Centre, are encouraging everyone – cancer survivors, caregivers, healthcare professionals, family members, and friends – to join this celebration and with the strong belief of #TogetherWeCan #DefeatCancer, we also come up with multiple Cancer Awareness Campaigns throughout the year.”

D. S. Research Centre has always served to prevent and treat cancer by providing the path breaking Ancient Ayurveda based Nutrient Energy Treatment of international standard and providing Hope, Health and Happiness to cancer patients all around the world.

