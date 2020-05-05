d2h Launches ‘Singing Star’ in association with SongDew TV

In an attempt to uncover young hidden talent and engage its customer base, d2h, a brand of Dish TV India Ltd, India’s leading DTH Company has rolled out a nationwide singing talent hunt ‘Singing Star’ in association with Songdew TV channel. India has a rich tradition of music and singing. Songs and music unify the entire country and bring age groups together. d2h seeks to give latent singing stars a platform to showcase their talents and be recognized.

In order to participate in ‘Singing Star’ the aspiring singing stars need to register themselves in three simple steps. First, create a 60-second long video or audio clip of themselves singing any song of their choice. Second, upload the one-minute video/audio clip on YouTube and finally, fill the form available on www.d2hstars.com in order to upload their entry. The final winner would be selected by a well-known panel of judges, including Neeraj Arya’s Kabir Café, Astitva, Fiddlecraft, FusedheaD and Sanjeeta and the winner will get an opportunity to record his/her original music. This music will be launched globally, along with video promotion on Songdew TV.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Sugato Banerji, Corporate Head-Marketing, d2h, Dish TV India Ltd, said, “India is a country of millions of amateur singers. All of whom are now sitting at home. Here’s an opportunity for them to emerge from the stage of their rooms and homes to the stage of the country to perform and show their hidden talent. We are delighted to collaborate with the Songdew TV channel and are confident that this will provide a fillip to many upcoming artists who are just waiting to be discovered.”

Speaking about the association, Mr. Sunil Khanna, Founder, Songdew.com and Songdew TV, said “Songdew Tv is committed to taking PURE UNCORRUPTED MUSIC of outstanding artists to millions of viewers across the country. d2h Singing Star is conceptualized quite differently from any other talent hunt. The participants will get the opportunity to be mentored by some outstanding talent in the area of Indie music and would be encouraged to sing original music. Thus, the effort is to ensure that from a young age, singers believe in their voice.”

Songdew TV is a 24-hour satellite music television channel available on channel number 278 on the d2h platform. All the active d2h customers can subscribe to this channel by paying a minimal charge of Re 1 for the first month and Rs 20 for the following months to get updates on the talent hunt. To avail this service the subscribers can give a missed call on 1800 315 0278 from their Registered Telephone Number