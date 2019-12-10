Dabur Chyawanprash launches Immune India Campaign in Kolkata

Make your winter healthy with Dabur Chyawanprash

Kolkata 10 December 2019: Winter is one of the most awaited seasons in India, but it may also bring a plethora of diseases like Cold and Cough, Respiratory problems to name a few; which are most prevalent in this season & usually occurs due to low immunity. Chyawanprash is an around 3000-year-old &well-known Ayurvedic formulation that is used for boosting immunity and helps provides protection against common day to day infections and allergies like cough and cold. Dabur Chyawanprash contains many ‘Rasayana’ herbs which help in prevention of variety of illnesses through their immunomodulatory effects.

As part of its commitment to safeguard the health of the future generation, Dabur Chyawanprash announced the launch of a mega awareness initiative aimed at safeguarding the health of underprivileged kids across the country. Under this initiative, Dabur Chyawanprash – together with Dr. Parmeshwar Arora, M.D. (AY) B.H.U. Varanasi Gold Medalist & Senior Consultant- Ayurvedic Department, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital -Delhi – conducted Immunity awareness sessions to educate children about the need to build a stronger immune system to fight against illnesses due to changing season, and day to day infection and allergies illnesses and allergies.

The drive was flagged off in Kolkata with a special session conducted for more than 250 kids from Hope Foundation. The session was aimed at creating awareness among kids to fight Illness in winter. The kids were also educated on ways to boost their immunity through basic hygiene and a nutritional diet.

Speaking on the occasion, Dabur India Ltd Manager- Corporate Communications, Mr. Dinesh Kumar said, “Dabur Chyawanprash has been committed to helping every Indian achieve a stronger immunity for over 100 years. This initiative is a leap forward towards this commitment. We are concerned about the cold wave that causes many illnesses every year. Through this Initiative, we will attempt to reach out to provide protection to underprivileged kids by highlighting the importance of Immunity besides providing Chyawanprash to these Kids.”

Under this campaign, Dabur Chyawanprash has joined hands with leading NGOs and Schools from 14 cities in India i.e. Prayagraj, Lucknow, Amritsar, Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Patna, Bhopal, Raipur, Pune, Aurangabad, Ranchi, Agra and Chandigarh.

Dr. Parmeshwar Arora, M.D. (Ayurveda), B.H.U., Ayurvedic Department, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi, said, “During cycles of seasonal change there can be sudden temperature variations, which may lead to illnesses like cough, cold & flu. Enhancing immunity is an effective way to fight diseases like Cold, Cough, Respiratory problems etc. Dabur Chyawanprash is an effective solution to boost one’s immunity needs through changing weather cycles.”

Dabur has conducted various clinical and preclinical studies which confirm Chyawanprash’s beneficial effect on immunity, seasonal influences, nasal allergies and infections, etc. Chyawanprash helps balance the Tridoshas – Vata, Pitta, and Kapha as mentioned in ancient ayurvedic scriptures. Dabur Chyawanprash helps activate Dendritic Cells, NK cells & macrophages helping fight germs.

