Dabur expands Baby Care Range with launch of 8 New Products

Dabur India Ltd announced the expansion of its Baby Care portfolio with the launch of ‘Dabur Baby Range’ with 8 products: Dabur Baby Oil, Dabur Baby Wash, Dabur Baby Cream, Dabur Baby Shampoo, Dabur Baby Daily Moisture Lotion, Dabur Baby Moisturizing Wipes, Dabur Baby Talc-Free Powder and Dabur Baby Gentle Nourishing Soap. Available exclusively on amazon.in, the new Dabur Baby range has been launched on the leading e-commerce platform during its Prime Day Sale.

Announcing the launch, Dabur India Ltd Marketing Head-Healthcare OTC Mr. Ajay Singh Parihar said: “At Dabur, we are committed to offer the safest and most-effective products for you and your bundle of joy. With the growing demand of baby care products, we have decided to expand the Dabur Baby Care portfolio with a range of products enriched with Ayurvedic herbs. The Dabur Baby range of products do not have any harmful chemicals.”

“The Global Online Baby Products market analysis through various online channel partners helped us with quality data and appropriate figures in terms of region, segmentation, and the need assessment of young parents. Staying true to our roots at Dabur, we have created this Baby Care range that focuses on novel natural ingredients, free of chemicals and is gentle on the baby. With baby-loving Ayurvedic herbs, we have innovated this range that nourishes, cares and loves a baby’s skin, just like a mother’s unconditional love” Dabur India Ltd E-commerce Head Mr. Smerth Khanna said.

“We are excited to launch Dabur’s range of Baby Care products during Prime Day on August 6 & 7. Prime members can order and enjoy a wide range of Baby Care products made from natural and chemical-free ingredients, including shampoos, oils, creams, lotions and much more. This Prime Day, members in India can enjoy two full days of the best in shopping, savings and blockbuster entertainment from the comfort and safety of their homes,” said Mr. Akshay Sahi, Director & Head of Prime, Amazon India.

· Dabur Baby Oil contains Jojoba, Olive and Almond, which are known to provide daily nourishment and help retain moisture of your baby’s skin.

· Dabur Baby Wash has the goodness of Aloe Vera, Coconut and Calendula, which are known to provide gentle cleaning while nourishing the skin.

· Dabur Baby Cream is enriched with Aloe Vera, Winter Cherry, Almond and Licorice. Dabur Baby Cream is a specially-developed formulation for daily moisturizing and nourishing of baby skin.

· Dabur Baby Shampoo has the goodness of Hibiscus, Gooseberry and Aloe Vera, which are known to provide gentle hair cleaning along with nourishing the skin of your Baby.

· Dabur Baby Daily Moisture Lotion has Aloe Vera, Winter Cherry, Almond and Licorice, which helps moisturizing and nourishing of baby skin.

· Dabur Baby Moisturizing Wipes is made of Aloe Vera and Amba Haldi. It has good for daily moisturizing and soothening of baby skin.

· Dabur Baby Powder is made of Arrowroot, corn, Oatmeal Powder, Almond and Olive. It is Free from harmful ingredients like Asbestos and Talc

· Dabur Baby Gentle Nourishing Soap contains the goodness of Aloe Vera and Amba Haldi, and has been specially developed for gentle cleansing of the baby’s skin.

“Being a pioneer in the field of Ayurveda, Dabur is committed to offering the safest and most effective Ayurveda-based solutions for the health and well-being of every household. The launch of Dabur Baby Range is another step forward in this direction of launching products, which are based on the age-old knowledge of Ayurveda but available in modern-day convenient formats,” Mr. Parihar added.