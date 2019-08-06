Dabur infuses power of Ayurveda in Laxative category with ‘Kabz Over’

The world’s largest Science-based Ayurveda company Dabur India Ltd today announced the expansion of its Ayurvedic Healthcare portfolio with the launch of a 100% Ayurvedic product Dabur Kabz Over in the laxative category in India. Available in easy to consume granules format, Dabur Kabz Over is packed with powerful ingredients like Haritaki, Ajwain, Castor Oil, Saunth, Senna and Saunf. This 100% Ayurvedic formulation is highly effective in providing effective relief from constipation, gas and acidity.

The company has also roped in noted comedy superstar Kapil Sharma as the face of this new brand. A series of campaigns, featuring Kapil Sharma, will be launched shortly to promote the brand.

Announcing the launch, Mr. Varun Gattani, Brand Manager, Dabur India Ltd, said: “Given the modern-day stressed lifestyle and erratic eating habits, a growing number of people in India are now suffering from problems like indigestion and constipation. With the growing awareness about Ayurveda and its health benefits, consumers are increasingly embracing Ayurvedic and Natural products for holistic well-being. Dabur, being the pioneer in the field of Ayurveda, iscommitted to offering the safest and most effective Ayurveda-based solutions for the health and well-being of every household. The launch of Dabur Kabz Over is another step forward in the direction of launching products based on the age-old knowledge of Ayurveda in modern-day convenient formats.”

Dabur, Mr. Gattani said, has always focused on introducing safe, effective and affordable health care products for all by marrying the traditional knowledge of Ayurveda with modern-day science.

