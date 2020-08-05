Dabur launches “Dabur Himalayan Apple Cider Vinegar”

Moving forward on its mission to provide Health & Well-Being for every household, India’s leading Ayurvedic products maker Dabur India Ltd has announced the launch of its new “Dabur Himalayan Apple Cider Vinegar”. The product will be exclusively launched on Amazon India during Amazon Prime Day on 6 and 7 of August 2020.

Announcing the launch, Dabur India Ltd, AGM – Consumer Marketing­­­­­­­­, Mr. Rajat Mathur said: “Apple Cider Vinegar is known to help manage various health conditions. Dabur Himalayan Apple Cider Vinegar is 100% natural, unfiltered, undiluted and unpasteurized Apple Cider Vinegar with genuine mother of Vinegar content. With no added color and no added preservative, it is made from 100% Pure Himalayan Apple Juice.

Priced at Rs. 370 for 500 ml pack, it is naturally rich in antioxidants and has numerous health and wellness benefits. It also has immunity boosting benefits. It can be taken every day in the morning with warm water. It also helps in managing healthy weight, is good for digestion and helps maintain healthy lipid levels.”

We are excited to launch the ‘Dabur Himalayan Apple Cider Vinegar’ during Prime Day on August 6 & 7. Prime members can order and enjoy this 100% natural, unfiltered, undiluted and unpasteurized Apple Cider Vinegar. This Prime Day members in India can enjoy two full days of the best in shopping, savings and blockbuster entertainment from the comfort and safety of their homes.” said Akshay Sahi, Director & Head of Prime, Amazon India.

“Ecommerce channels help us study the psychometric insights of our customers and seeing the rise in trend of the new age India and the fast-evolving Bharat; it was a sheer delight to work closely with Amazon India team. We together understood the unmet consumer needs, worked closely on Dabur Himalayan Apple Cider Vinegarand stayed true to Dabur’s core ideology which is dedicated to health and well being of every consumer. We are extremely delighted to launch the product during Amazon Prime Day.” said Smerth Khanna, Head E-commerce, Dabur India.

About Dabur India Ltd: Dabur India Ltd is one of India’s leading FMCG Companies. Building on a legacy of quality and experience for 136 years, Dabur is today India’s most trusted name and the world’s largest Ayurvedic and Natural Health Care Company. Dabur India’s FMCG portfolio includes five flagship brands with distinct brand identities — Dabur as the master brand for natural healthcare products, Vatika for premium hair care, Hajmola for digestives, Réal for fruit-based beverages and Fem for fairness bleaches & skin care.