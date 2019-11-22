Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Supports SAFE ROADS India Summit 2019

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), operating under the umbrella of Daimler Trucks Asia, helped improve public road safety awareness by participating in the 2nd edition of the SAFE ROADS Summit India together with Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) and Mercedes-Benz India (MBIL).

The theme for this year’s summit was ‘Automated Driving and Future of Road Safety in India’, making it the ideal opportunity to premiere the futuristic Experimental Safety Vehicle ‘Mercedes-Benz ESF 2019’. The vehicle was unveiled in the presence of Shri Nitin Gadkari, honourable Minister for Road Transport & Highways of India and Shipping Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India.

A number of automotive industry and safety experts participated to discuss ways to revolutionize road safety in the Indian market. Among them was DICV’s MD & CEO, Mr. Satyakam Arya, explaining how the BharatBenz brand has led India’s commercial vehicle industry in safety since being launched in 2012 with crash-tested steel cabins. BharatBenz was also the first CV brand in India to introduce a Driver State Monitoring System that warns the driver when he is drowsy or inattentive.

A BharatBenz school bus was displayed at the event, showcasing the features that make the brand a trusted choice for schools across India. Equipped with seat belts and first aid kits, the bus has switches that the children can use to alert the driver to stop when necessary. The bus is designed so that school bags can be safely stowed under the seat and a stop sign extends from the side of the bus to warn surrounding drivers when children are getting on and off. BharatBenz buses boast the best anti-rollover performance in the industry.

