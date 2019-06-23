Dance your Stress Out through “FEET ON FIRE”

“FEET ON FIRE”, an initiative by Levels the Club in association with Fithappy, was organised at Levels the Club today in the esteemed presence of Mr. Subramanyam Vssn Mushu Nuri, Owner, Levels the Club & Mr. Souraj Bhoumick, General Manager, Levels the Club. “FEET ON FIRE” followed by a Flash Mob is a healthy initiative to promote the importance of fitness in our lives.

Physical activity or exercise is a very important part in our lives . It has immediate and long-term health benefits. Most importantly, regular activity can improve your quality of life. Zumba is a great alternative to traditional fitness programs. “FEET ON FIRE” is a platform where 40 talented dancers and choreographers from all over the city had participated in a fun and charismatic Zumba session and some bhangra dance specials which was followed by an energetic Flash Mob, a group of dancers that had gathered to a specific public location where they had performed a dance act to appeal the audience to promote the message to become fit. The whole purpose of this session was to Dance your stress out.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Subramanyam VSSN Mushunuri, Owner, Levels the Club said, “We all know how important exercising is for our health, but for some of us, maintaining a consistent fitness routine can be elusive.The aim of “FEET ON FIRE” was to create an environment to encourage lifestyle changes, to change the way people view physical activity and give people an insight into the many ways to become a healthier and happier version of themselves”



About Levels the Club: Levels the Club located in Salt Lake sector V is the hottest spot for the all the party lovers. Spread over 8,500sq ft, Levels the Club has an underground ambience and an elevated DJ booth. This stylish space has a well maintained gaming zone which has a variety of games on offer. The multi-cuisine menu includes Indo Chinese and continental dishes. Levels the Club is the ultimate destination for all in Salt Lake.

