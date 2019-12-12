Dapper Presents “Beyond the Clouds” collection by ‘Countrymade’ (Sushant Abrol)…

‘Dapper’, the multi-designer menswear store founded by Shilpa Sethi, is proud to associate with the new designer label, ‘Countrymade’ and launch the “Beyond the Clouds” collection! From trench coats to bomber jackets and classic shirts and kurtas; ‘Countrymade’ is the perfect addition to the wardrobe for Kolkata’s festive winter season!

Get your hands on these trending clothes for the season, with some personal in-store interaction with the designer, Sushant Abrol himself!

Date: Friday, 13th of December, 2019 (Friday)

ABOUT ‘DAPPER’:

About Dapper: For a long time now, Kolkata has been home to acclaimed stores which offer a plethora of designer options for women to take their pick from, but the city has always had a dearth of similar dedicated destinations for men. Bringing a change to the current scenario is ‘DAPPER’, a multi-designer store focused on menswear. The store showcases a finely curated collective of designers across categories, stocking apparel and accessories. Names to reckon with are “Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna”, “Antar-Agni”, “Divyam Mehta”, “Rajesh Pratap Singh”, “Gaurav Khanijo”, “SUKETDHIR”, “ArjanDugal” and the likes from Delhi, SNOB from Bangalore,‘VivekKarunakaran’ from Chennai and ‘Enbbe’ and ‘DevanshiDidwania’ from Kolkata, amongst others that have found space in the store.

