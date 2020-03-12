Dapper presents ‘Season’s Favourites Sale’– a luxury sale of menswear apparel, to be held in the city of joy. The sale is scheduled to take place from March 13th-15th, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 8:00PM at the store.
Find an incredible array of key designer pieces at a fraction of the cost ONLY from our bestsellers from this season at upto 40% discount.
Time to get the wedding outfits sorted for the summer weddings coming up!
When: 13th-15th March, 2020
Timing: 12:00 PM to 8:00PM
Where: 10 A&B, Woodburn Park Road, Kolkata- 700020
About Dapper: For a long time now, Kolkata has been home to acclaimed stores which offer a plethora of designer options for women to take their pick from, but the city has always had a dearth of similar dedicated destinations for men. Bringing a change to the current scenario is ‘DAPPER’, a multi-designer store focused on menswear. The store showcases a finely curated collective of designers across categories, stocking apparel and accessories. Names to reckon with are “Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna”, “Antar-Agni”, “Divyam Mehta”, “Rajesh Pratap Singh”, “Gaurav Khanijo”,’Payal Singhal” , “ArjanDugal” and the likes from Delhi, SNOB from Bangalore,‘Vivek Karunakaran’ from Chennai and ‘Devanshi Didwania’ from Kolkata, amongst others that have found space in the store.
