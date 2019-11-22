‘DAPPER’ PRESENTS ‘The Wedding Edit’

‘Dapper’, the multi-designer menswear store founded by Shilpa Sethi, is delighted to unveil its Men’s Wedding Edit 2019, at an exclusive Pop-up space. The two-day exhibit will feature a line of exclusive merchandise by renowned menswear designers, ‘Payal Singhal’ & ‘Sarab Khanijou’ only available at the store. Starting on November 30th till December 1st, 2019, the men will find all their wedding solutions here, with the designer, Sarab Khanijou in attendance.

This season’s collection focus on modern wardrobes appealing to men’s ethnic as well as avant-garde instincts. Designed for this season of celebration, the collection boasts of exclusive Bandhgalas, Kurtas to fusion-focused clothing with luxury twists…. a smorgasbord of cultural references.

Mark your calendars to shop all these amazing brands in person, with some personal in-store interaction with the designer, Sarab Khanijou himself!

Date: November 30th & December 1st, 2019 (Saturday & Sunday)

Time: 11:00 am to 8:00 pm

Venue: 10 A&B, Woodburn Park Road, Kolkata- 700020

