Darjeeling to Host World Class Exhibition to Promote Tea, Tourism & Traditions

The queen of hills, Darjeeling, the quintessence of nature’s abode is most popular for its aromatic tea, enchanting views of the majestic Kanchenjunga and serene nature. The UNESCO World Heritage Site is all set to host a three day world class exhibition scheduled from 8thNovember, 2019 to 10th November, 2019 to promote tourism, tea and traditions. In a mark to celebrate the initiative globally, a world class marathon is going to take place in the heartland of Darjeeling on 10th November, 2019. Mr. Amarnath K IPS, Superintendent of Police (SP), Darjeeling Police & Chairman, Organising Committee and Mr. Prasanta Saha, Organising Secretary, Darjeeling Hill Marathon announced the initiative in the press conference held at Mayfair Hotel, Darjeeling. Ms Swapna Burman, Indian Heptathlete & Winner of Gold Medal at Asian Games 2018 & Ms Rachel White, Super Model and Film Actress was also present as FACE OF THE EVENT to launch the event’s website, official logo and jersey.

The beautiful terrain of Darjeeling is known to have the highest altitude Railway Station in India. The Ghum Railway Station and the Toy Train form an intrinsic part of the heritage of Darjeeling. Further, the mention worthy tourist attractions of Darjeeling include the Aloobari Gompa Monastery, The Bengal Natural History Museum, Tiger Hill, Batasia Loop, Happy Valley Tea Estate, Darjeeling Zoo amongst acres of greenery and nature’s wilderness. Eighty Seven tea estates nestled in the Darjeeling Hills have been accorded the right to label its produce as “Darjeeling Tea” by the prestigious Tea Board of India. The mesmerizing view of the snow-capped Kangchenjunga range, the colonial era architecture of the city, a ride on the 140-year-old steam-billowing Darjeeling Himalayan Railway and the delectable food served at Keventer’s & Glenary’s makes Darjeeling a must visit for all the travel enthusiasts.

The Darjeeling Hill Marathon will be held with the sole objective to involve the local talents and nourish them for future national and international competitions, which will also abet in promoting the Hill Station Internationally. The marathon is all set to showcase the hills as an unexplored territory for Marathon and to promote the splendour of Darjeeling as a tourist destination, its multi-traditional culture and the Tea Tourism. The marathon will provide a platform for the North East to showcase their talent in athletics and the presence of international athletes will help to boost their morale and bring about competitiveness.

“Marathon isn’t just as race it is what pushes humans to test and conquer seemingly impossible limits. It has the ability to inspire, motivate, learn sportsmanship, Peace Mission, brotherhood, birth incredible stories, and bring out the gold in humanity. Darjeeling Hill Marathon will be poised high across the nations celebrating the human spirit called Life. Running brings a sense of freedom, joy and confidence for every individual and the participants of The Darjeeling Hill Marathon running on the terrains of Darjeeling Hills are promised an experience of a lifetime”, said Mr. Prasanta Saha, Organising Secretary, Darjeeling Hill Marathon.

“This running event will encourage the people of our Darjeeling to train and participate in competitive athletic events in their own region and nourish to represent Darjeeling in other International Marathons in large numbers. It helps our youth to gain motivation and confidence to showcase their athletic talents to the World of Sports. The event will also help us to strengthen our motto and mission SAFE DRIVE SAVE LIFE” – Mr.Amarnath K IPS, Superintendent of Police – Darjeeling District, West Bengal.

Pitted to be one of the biggest annual festivals of sports in the town, the event will help attract tourists from India and abroad to witness the rich heritage and culture of Darjeeling. A planned three days exhibition for the various stakeholders of this activity involving the Tourism, Tea, Consumer Affairs, MSME, Financial Institutions, Educational Institutes, Cottage and small scale industries and Darjeeling Himalayan Railways are also expected to showcase their products and services.

Darjeeling Hill Marathon has been categorised at different parameters:

1) Half Marathon 21 kms, Competitive

2) 10 Kms Run, Competitive

3) 4 Kms, Darjeeling Green Run

4) 4 Kms, Run for Education

The minimum age set for the marathon in the category of 21 Kms and 10 Kms is above 15 years, for the Darjeeling Green Run is above 12 years and for the Run for education is 10 years and above. The participants of the 21 Kms and 10 Kms will be provided with Timing chip and a Chest Number. All major schools and colleges of Darjeeling District have already shown great interest to be a part of this exciting event. Let’s go to the hill, let’s go to Darjeeling!

