Datsun launches new BS6-compliant GO & GO+ in India

Datsun India has launched the BS6 compliant of its all-new GO and GO+, the most affordable CVT-equipped (continuously variable transmission) cars in India. The new Datsun GO and GO+ have a 1.2-litre petrol engine and offer a maximum power of 77PS/104Nm with 5-speed manual and CVT transmission.

With the new GO and GO+, Datsun India is also offering easy financial schemes, with flexibility to choose your start of EMIs with the launch of “Buy Now and PAY IN 2021*. Some of the other schemes include 100% finance option, Low EMI Benefit and EMI Assurance benefit.

Commenting on the launch, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “With the new Datsun GO and GO+, we have introduced high-quality products that not only have a strong value proposition but are also future-ready. Built with Japanese technology, both cars are BS6-compliant and offer the most affordable CVT options in India. With innovative financial schemes, we want to extend support to our customers in these testing times. We aim to enhance the value propositions of our products in line with Datsun’s mission of enabling progressive mobility.”

Sleek and bold to look at, both models are fitted with diamond-cut R14 alloy wheels; stylish LED DRLs (daytime running lamps); and have a best-in-class ground clearance of 180 mm. Furnished with anti-fatigue seats on the inside, the Datsun GO and GO+ CVT offer several advantages over AMT transmission models – smooth shift of gear; superior hill-driving experience and control; low engine noise; and no lags while accelerating.

Both cars are equipped with a host of best-in-class safety features such as vehicle dynamic control, dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, brake assist, and reverse parking assist. They also have a 7” smart touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The new Datsun GO and GO+ are also available in “sports mode”.

The new Datsun GO is a five-seater and is available for a starting price of INR 3,99,000 for manual variant & INR 6,25,000 for CVT – most affordable CVT in the industry; while the seven-seater Datsun GO+ is priced upward of INR 4,19,990 for manual and INR 6,69,990 for CVT.

Both cars are available in a choice of six colors: Ruby Red, Bronze Grey, Amber Orange, Crystal Silver, Vivid Blue, and Opal White. Both have a standard warranty of two years, which can be extended up to five years. Both the cars come with a free road side assistance subscription for 2 years. Services can be availed in 1500+ cities.

