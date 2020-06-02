Datsun launches the all-new redi-GO in India

Datsun announced the launch of the new redi-GO in India today. The new redi-GO takes its sporty and progressive styling to an all-new level with its bold stance and premium and feature-rich proposition. The hatchback’s sleek and bold look is defined by its distinctive fascia with full chrome surround. New first-in-class features that add to the visual appeal include L-shape DRLs, sleek headlamps with silver decoration, LED fog lamps, 14” wheels with Pentablade Dual Tone Wheel cover, LED signature tail-lamps, and Door trim with fabric.

NEW Datsun redi-GO Ex-Showroom Price INR* 0.8 L MT D 2,83,000 A 3,58,000 T 3,80,000 T(O) 4,16,000 1.0 L T (O) Smart Drive Auto AMT 4,77,000 T(O) 4,44,000

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “With the new Datsun redi-GO, we have introduced a high-quality product with a strong value proposition. Built with Japanese technology, the new redi-GO offers segment-leading technological features that cater to growing ambitions of young India. We aim to enhance the value propositions of Datsun products in line with our mission of enabling progressive mobility.”



Best-in-class features and cost of ownership



The hatchback offers a segment-leading ground clearance of 187mm and class-leading rear knee room comfort (equivalent to a compact sedan). The new redi-GO also offers a best-in-class approach and departure angle for a confident drive experience on Indian roads.

The new redi-GO is equipped with a host of best-in-class features such as an 8” touchscreen advanced infotainment system with voice recognition, compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Onboard is also a dual-tone instrument panel with a premium brushed gunmetal finish.

The car is equipped with segment-leading safety features including a strong crash-resistant body structure that protects passengers from frontal offset impact, side impact, Pedestrian protection compliant, Rear Seat belt with Retractive function, dual airbags and a rear view camera with Projection guide.



The new redi-GO is available in six variants. These include four 0.8L Manual Transmission variants – D, A, T, and T(O), and two 1.0L variants – Manual Transmission and Smart Drive Auto (AMT) T(O).

The new redi-GO retails in six colour option with two new colours; Sandstone Brown (New); Vivid Blue (New); Blade Silver; Bronze Grey; Opal White; and Fire Red. Datsun is also providing a two years/unlimited km standard warranty that can be extended for up to five years at an attractive price of INR. 1850. Buyers will also receive a free roadside assistance subscription for two years. The warranty and road side assistance services can be availed in over 1500 cities.