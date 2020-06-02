Tue. Jun 2nd, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

Datsun launches the all-new redi-GO in India

3 min read

Datsun announced the launch of the new redi-GO in India today. The new redi-GO takes its sporty and progressive styling to an all-new level with its bold stance and premium and feature-rich proposition. The hatchback’s sleek and bold look is defined by its distinctive fascia with full chrome surround. New first-in-class features that add to the visual appeal include L-shape DRLs, sleek headlamps with silver decoration, LED fog lamps, 14” wheels with Pentablade Dual Tone Wheel cover, LED signature tail-lamps, and Door trim with fabric.

NEW Datsun redi-GOEx-Showroom Price INR*
0.8 L MTD2,83,000
A3,58,000
T3,80,000
T(O)4,16,000
1.0 LT (O) Smart Drive Auto AMT4,77,000
T(O)4,44,000

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “With the new Datsun redi-GO, we have introduced a high-quality product with a strong value proposition. Built with Japanese technology, the new redi-GO offers segment-leading technological features that cater to growing ambitions of young India. We aim to enhance the value propositions of Datsun products in line with our mission of enabling progressive mobility.”     
         

Best-in-class features and cost of ownership


The hatchback offers a segment-leading ground clearance of 187mm and class-leading rear knee room comfort (equivalent to a compact sedan). The new redi-GO also offers a best-in-class approach and departure angle for a confident drive experience on Indian roads.

The new redi-GO is equipped with a host of best-in-class features such as an 8” touchscreen advanced infotainment system with voice recognition, compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Onboard is also a dual-tone instrument panel with a premium brushed gunmetal finish.

The car is equipped with segment-leading safety features including a strong crash-resistant body structure that protects passengers from frontal offset impact, side impact, Pedestrian protection compliant, Rear Seat belt with Retractive function, dual airbags and a rear view camera with Projection guide.

The new redi-GO is available in six variants. These include four 0.8L Manual Transmission variants – D, A, T, and T(O), and two 1.0L variants – Manual Transmission and Smart Drive Auto (AMT) T(O).

The new redi-GO retails in six colour option with two new colours; Sandstone Brown (New); Vivid Blue (New); Blade Silver; Bronze Grey; Opal White; and Fire Red. Datsun is also providing a two years/unlimited km standard warranty that can be extended for up to five years at an attractive price of INR. 1850. Buyers will also receive a free roadside assistance subscription for two years. The warranty and road side assistance services can be availed in over 1500 cities.

More Stories

3 min read

School of Basic and Applied Science, Adamas University hosted Webinar on ‘Steps towards Life : Chemistry by Noble Laureate Prof. Jean – Marie Lehn

2 min read

Weaving Sustainable Interfaces A cross culture dialogue understanding links between environment and practices to create positive impact

2 min read

Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited commissions its first Solar PV Project in Oman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

3 min read

Datsun launches the all-new redi-GO in India

3 min read

School of Basic and Applied Science, Adamas University hosted Webinar on ‘Steps towards Life : Chemistry by Noble Laureate Prof. Jean – Marie Lehn

2 min read

Weaving Sustainable Interfaces A cross culture dialogue understanding links between environment and practices to create positive impact

2 min read

Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited commissions its first Solar PV Project in Oman

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Subscribe Us

About Us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. The Times of Bengal  keeps you updated with everything happening in India and world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of The Times of Bengalis formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. The Times of Bengal is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news, The Times of Bengal aims to be your one stop destination for the news with focus on national interest, policy, government and governance.

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Copyright © All rights reserved. |