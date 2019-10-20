Decadent assortments now available across 9 cities and 27 Marriott International hotels in India

The ‘Festival of Lights’ is incomplete without sharing the love and happiness with our special ones.

With the festive fervor setting in, Marriott has curated a selection of indulgent festive delicacies to celebrate

the season with its unique offerings under “Diwali with Marriott”.

Handcrafted to perfection by Marriott’s own chefs, this bespoke limited-edition artisanal hamper will raise the

temptation quotient for the perfect celebrations.

From pralines, bonbons, cookies, florentines, tarts to traditional favourites like the Nankhatai and Laddoos,

this uniquely crafted delicacy box features an array of interesting and creative fusion of modern and

traditional treats. The hamper is available for a limited period at select properties in Mumbai, Delhi,

Hyderabad, Chennai, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Bengaluru & Pune.

