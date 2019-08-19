“DESI CHULLAH” opens it’s door for an unique gastronomical experience

Text & Pic: Mahiyan Chakrabarti.

“Desi Chullah” an unique joint serving Indian culinary of different Indian States which includes spicy kebabs and juicy gravies along with a must try of the most hyped beverage ‘Tandoori Chai’, has opened its first outlet at P-15 Greenview Road, opposit BRWS polyclinic, Patuli connector, Garia. The inaugaration of the oulet was recently done by Singer/Actor Shilajit, Model Nick Rampal and Actress Sayantani Guhathakurata.

Mrs. Mayuree Sanyal had always nurtured a dream to serve homely food with delectable options. Supported by her husband, “Desi Chullah”- the ‘new kid on the block’ has come up as a food joint which she believes would be warmly accepted by the foodies with its new window of culinary retreat.

The must try of this restaurant are the chef’s spread signature dishes like Ajwani Jhinga(Jumbo Prawn), Gandharaj Fish Tikka with original Vekti, Mutton Polao, Achari Paneer Tikka, Mutton Rogan Josh and Malai Murg. The outlet serves from 12 -10.30 p.m. with a pocket pinch of Rs. 500 for two.

The cozy ethnic ambience along with perfectly complemented food of “Desi Chullah” certainly deserves a visit for a total gastronomical satisfaction.

Like this: Like Loading...