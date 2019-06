Event: Centre Stage Creations & Sanskriti Sagar present ‘Detective Inspector S P Singh’ (An Intense Psychological Drama)

Date:22nd June 2019 (Saturday)

Time: 6.30 pm onwards



Duration: 1hr 40mins with interval

Venue: G D Birla Sabhagar (29, Ashutosh Choudhury Avenue, Near Birla Mandir Kolkata 19)

Synopsis of the play:

An eminent industrialist family privately enjoying an after-party, celebrating their daughter’s engagement turns topsy-turvy, when an Inspector comes calling and starts interrogating them about a young girl’s death, which results in a chilling finish. An intense psychological drama adapted in hindi from ” An Inspector Calls ” by J B Priestley.

Play: J B Priestley

Assistant Direction and Adaptation : Dr Bindu Jaiswal

Design & Direction: Sheo Kumar Jhunjhunwala

Cast:

Sutradhar: Sk Shanawaz

Sanjay: Anjum Rizvi

Naina: Bindu Jaiswal

Sneha: Rashmi Sharma

Manish: Rohan Agrahari

Inspector: Sahir Siddiqui



Ticket price – 150/- onwards

Tickets available on BookMyShow (https://bit.ly/2WCsA0D)

Like this: Like Loading...