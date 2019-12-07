Differently able children showcase their talent at Mentaid’s Integrated Awareness Rally 2019 highlighting disability issues
World Disability Day is being celebrated on 3 rd December throughout
the world every year. On this occasion MENTAID observed World Disability Day by organizing an
Integrated Awareness Rally on Friday, December 6 th , 2019. Students and Trainees with disabilities,
organizations working for and with the persons with disabilities, eminent personalities, students of
regular and special schools ), representatives from Parivaar Bengal, Cathedral Social Service,
Cathedral Friendship Centre, Bishop’s College, Jyotirmayee Balika Vidyalaya, Asha, Garden High
International School, Manovikash Kendra, La Martiniere for Boys, a police band and a police team
and concerned citizens including friends and well-wishers etc joined the walk.
The prime objective of the walk is to create awareness about disability and facilitate
mainstreaming of people with disabilities.
The Integrated Awareness Rally started from the front gate of St. Paul’s Cathedral and took the
following route—St. Paul’s Cathedral (front gate) – Birla Planetarium – Rotary Sadan – Children’s
Museum – Kolkata Information Centre – Rabindra Sadan – St. Paul’s Cathedral (back gate).
MENTAID is a 33-year old organisation working for the betterment of children andyoung adults
with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Last year MENTAID received state award for
outstanding performance in rehabilitation of person’s with disability from the department of
Women & Child Development and Social Welfare, Govt. of West Bengal
MENTAID, (the Association for the Development of the Mentally Handicapped), is a non-profit,
educational, training, vocational, and cultural institution for the development of mentally handicapped
children and adults. It was the first of its type in West Bengal exclusively organized by parents of the
mentally handicapped. MENTAID is providing services to a great number of families from the lower
economic strata of society. Since the awareness level of the community has increased, we are unable
to cope under our present financial constraints. There is an increasing demand to expand our
services both horizontally and vertically.