Differently able children showcase their talent at Mentaid’s Integrated Awareness Rally 2019 highlighting disability issues

World Disability Day is being celebrated on 3 rd December throughout

the world every year. On this occasion MENTAID observed World Disability Day by organizing an

Integrated Awareness Rally on Friday, December 6 th , 2019. Students and Trainees with disabilities,

organizations working for and with the persons with disabilities, eminent personalities, students of

regular and special schools ), representatives from Parivaar Bengal, Cathedral Social Service,

Cathedral Friendship Centre, Bishop’s College, Jyotirmayee Balika Vidyalaya, Asha, Garden High

International School, Manovikash Kendra, La Martiniere for Boys, a police band and a police team

and concerned citizens including friends and well-wishers etc joined the walk.

The prime objective of the walk is to create awareness about disability and facilitate

mainstreaming of people with disabilities.



The Integrated Awareness Rally started from the front gate of St. Paul’s Cathedral and took the

following route—St. Paul’s Cathedral (front gate) – Birla Planetarium – Rotary Sadan – Children’s

Museum – Kolkata Information Centre – Rabindra Sadan – St. Paul’s Cathedral (back gate).

MENTAID is a 33-year old organisation working for the betterment of children andyoung adults

with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Last year MENTAID received state award for

outstanding performance in rehabilitation of person’s with disability from the department of

Women & Child Development and Social Welfare, Govt. of West Bengal

MENTAID, (the Association for the Development of the Mentally Handicapped), is a non-profit,

educational, training, vocational, and cultural institution for the development of mentally handicapped

children and adults. It was the first of its type in West Bengal exclusively organized by parents of the

mentally handicapped. MENTAID is providing services to a great number of families from the lower

economic strata of society. Since the awareness level of the community has increased, we are unable

to cope under our present financial constraints. There is an increasing demand to expand our

services both horizontally and vertically.

