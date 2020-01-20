Digital Matrix comes alive on social media

Digital Matrix is a familiar name in the corporate world as a 100% dependable solution provider for hardware and peripheral maintenance in the Information technology world for more than 30 years. Digital matrix is happy to announce that it has gone Live on social media from the 1st of January 2020.

To be in sync with the millennials who are social media savvy, digital matrix and it’s service provider ambassador DM CATs are on Google, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram not only to be available for 24 * 7 consultation but also imparting of basic essentials that go a long way in ensuring longer efficient working life of one’s hardware and peripherals

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...