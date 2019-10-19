Dine Beneath the Stars at Soul The Sky Lounge

Soul the Sky Lounge a brand new addition in the heart of the city was launched today in the presence of Popular Actor Sean Banerjee and Glamorous Richa Sharma, Former Mrs. India International, Indroneel Mukherjee, Fashion Designer along with Mr. Abhishek Dutt and Krittikaa Dutt, Owners, Soul the Sky Lounge. The occasion witnessed the unveiling of the logo as well as the food and drinks menu of this amazingly beautiful lounge.

It is a Mediterranean themed lounge, the first of its kind in the city. The lounge has a boho look with a lot of dream catchers around the place. Further keeping in mind that it is situated in the heritage building, the owners have added a lot of green and brown colors to the décor. The brown colored daybeds are a great way to spend a relaxing afternoon or evening with your loved ones. The lounge also has an indoor section which gives a psychedelic experience to the dance floor.

It is a 160+ seater lounge spread across an area of over 5000 square feet. The lounge is on the topmost floor and offers a spectacular view of the skyline. Soul The Sky Lounge has a lovely open air lounge which gives a majestic view of The Victoria Memorial, Vidyasagar Setu and the tallest building of Kolkata i.e. The 42.

The eye catcher of this whole lounge is it has a breathtaking air top view and an open bar with a LCD screen on top of the bar. The screen is 14 feet above ground level. The outdoor bar has a Mediterranean feel with beautiful swings instead of the normal bar tools.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Abhishek Dutt and Mrs. Kritikaa Dutt, Owners said “We are very happy to announce this brand new lounge in the heart of the city. Soul has always been close to our heart. It has an impeccable view and an amazing food menu .Previously we had Soul Café near Ballygunge , after completing successful years in the city with Soul Café we wanted to come up with a new venture in a different location. I have always had an inclination towards food. It takes a tremendous amount of attention to create a brand that sizzles with consumers and we at Soul The Sky Lounge believe to be lucky enough to serve our patrons with it”.

Soul the Sky Lounge provides a unique experience that every foodie in the city must indulge in. This multi cuisine lounge serves Indian, Continental and Chinese. Some of the must-have dishes include Carrot orange and fennel soup, Seafood chowder, Watermelon feta cheese, medi prawn salad, Stuffed mushroom pesto, Risotto balls, Prawn crab fish cakes, Charmula prawns, Honey mustard chicken, Indonesian style cottage cheese, Scottish eggs ,Panner steak and Chocolate cigar. They serve quirky signature drinks, which are highly recommended. Owners Abhishek Dutt and Kritikaa Dutt are in the process of adding conceptualised a mediterranean menu to the main menu.

The pricing is pocket friendly keeping in mind the location and the customers. The cost for two is priced at Rs. 1500 inclusive tax. The operational timing is from 12noon to 12 midnight.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

