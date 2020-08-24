Director Paramita Munsi just finish her short film ‘BHALOBASA POSITIVE’

SHIBANI MUNSI PRODUCTIONS PRESENTS

‘BHALOBASA POSITIVE’

Produced by Sudip Banerjee

STORY, SCREENPLAY, DIALOGUE, DIRECTION-PARAMITA MUNSI

DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY-ASHOK PRAMANIK

ART DIRECTOR-SUDIP BHATTACHARJEE

EDITOR-ARIJIT BOSE

MUSIC DIRECTOR- ABHIMANYU CHATTERJEE

Choreographer -INDRANI GANGULY

SINGER – MITUL DUTTA

CHIEF ASST DIRECTOR –ASHOK DAS

CAST

DEBLEENA DUTTA MUKHERJEE AS Dayita

DEBDOOT GHOSH AS SUMAN (Dayita’s husband)

SUTAPA BANERJI AS ANIMA (Dayita’S MOTHER-IN-LAW)

DEBJIT KUNDU AS POLICE OFFICER DEBAYAN ( DAYITA’S BROTHER)

INDRANI GHOSH AS RATNA (RATNA/ DAYITA’S MAMISHASHURI)

STORY SYNOPSIS

‘Bhalobasha Positive’ – Duration 20 minutes

(Story and Direction – Paramita Munshi)

Dayita is living a happy life. Her family consist of herself, her husband, and her mother-in-law. She has been married for 2 years now and doesn’t have a child. But soon Dayita ‘s family will be hearing the good news. Her mother-in-law is good in natured but not much happy with Dayita, as she cannot give her a grand-child. Her husband Sumon on the other hand is nice, calm, and very caring, the perfect man she could ever ask for. She married a little late for her age, but her husband compensated it with all his love and affection for her.

She just started living her life the best, but then suddenly this coronavirus pandemic shattered all her dreams.

Today is Dayita’s shradh. She is no more, because of the deadly virus. But it was not the virus that killed her but she herself took her own life by jumping off the hospital terrace. She was pregnant and even before she could give anyone the news, she was found corona positive. She had a miscarriage before, so she thought that the virus is going to hurt her baby this time and that is why for this misconception she took her own life. Dayita’s brother is a police officer and from her postmortem report, he found out about her pregnancy. Her brother gave the news to the family on the day of her shradh. Everyone else in the family has been found corona negative.

And what happens after this? What will happen to Sumon, his love for his wife?

Love is eternal , Love lasts even after death, and this is the essence of PRARAMITA MUNSI’s short film

The film has been made by maintaining all the social distancing rules.

A part of earned revenue from ‘BHALOBASA POSITIVE’ will be given to CM relief fund for this Pandemic of

Covid 19.