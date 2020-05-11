Director, Sandeep Mohan Announces Next Film “NIRMAL ANAND KI PUPPY”2 min read
After treating the audience with engaging films like Hola
Venky, Shreelancer and Love, Wrinkle-free, Sandeep Mohan is all set to release yet
another marquee film called Nirmal Anand Ki Puppy, a roller coaster ride exploring
the nuances of an urban relationship. Starring Karanveer Khullar, Gillian Pinto,
Khushboo, Salmin Sheriff and Vipin Heero the film is gearing up for a release
soon.
The film makes history as it’s scripted by a first-of-its-kind Man-Dog writing
duo Sandeep Mohan and his beloved dog Hermione.
The film has background score by Vivek Philip and features songs by Kunal
Kundu, Andrew Sloman and Vipin Heero amongst others. The character driven
film is Directed by Sandeep Mohan and Produced by Giju John and Sandeep
Mohan along with Associate Producers Francis Varghese and Abhilash Nanda.
YouTube Trailer Link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BLFV3YjCQgs
Nirmal Anand Ki Puppy, a 100-minute feature film revolves around an urban middle-
class family in Mumbai who find it hard to get their life back on track after the
disappearance of their beloved pet from their life. Without the soothing balm of their
puppy in their busy and mundane city life, minor irritants that were hitherto ignored in
their relationship begin to act up threatening the very foundation of their marriage.
Nirmal Anand Ki Puppy was shot over a period of 21 days and promises a
heartwarming experience for its audience.
Nirmal Anand Ki Puppy had its World Film Festival Premiere at IndoGerman
Filmweek-Berlin in July 2019. The film was also screened in various film festivals
including the Washington DC Film Festival (DCSAFF) and Jagran Film Festival. At
DCSAFF, the Human-Dog writing duo successfully bagged the Best Screenwriting
Award. The film will now screen in San Jose at the prestigious Cinequest Film
Festival, and in Toronto at the IFFSA Film Festival.