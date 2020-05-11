Director, Sandeep Mohan Announces Next Film “NIRMAL ANAND KI PUPPY”

After treating the audience with engaging films like Hola

Venky, Shreelancer and Love, Wrinkle-free, Sandeep Mohan is all set to release yet

another marquee film called Nirmal Anand Ki Puppy, a roller coaster ride exploring

the nuances of an urban relationship. Starring Karanveer Khullar, Gillian Pinto,

Khushboo, Salmin Sheriff and Vipin Heero the film is gearing up for a release

soon.

The film makes history as it’s scripted by a first-of-its-kind Man-Dog writing

duo Sandeep Mohan and his beloved dog Hermione.

The film has background score by Vivek Philip and features songs by Kunal

Kundu, Andrew Sloman and Vipin Heero amongst others. The character driven

film is Directed by Sandeep Mohan and Produced by Giju John and Sandeep

Mohan along with Associate Producers Francis Varghese and Abhilash Nanda.

YouTube Trailer Link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BLFV3YjCQgs

Nirmal Anand Ki Puppy, a 100-minute feature film revolves around an urban middle-

class family in Mumbai who find it hard to get their life back on track after the

disappearance of their beloved pet from their life. Without the soothing balm of their

puppy in their busy and mundane city life, minor irritants that were hitherto ignored in

their relationship begin to act up threatening the very foundation of their marriage.

Nirmal Anand Ki Puppy was shot over a period of 21 days and promises a

heartwarming experience for its audience.

Nirmal Anand Ki Puppy had its World Film Festival Premiere at IndoGerman

Filmweek-Berlin in July 2019. The film was also screened in various film festivals

including the Washington DC Film Festival (DCSAFF) and Jagran Film Festival. At

DCSAFF, the Human-Dog writing duo successfully bagged the Best Screenwriting

Award. The film will now screen in San Jose at the prestigious Cinequest Film

Festival, and in Toronto at the IFFSA Film Festival.

