DIRECTOR, SUDIPTO ROY, IS BACK WITH ANOTHER BEAUTIFUL SHORT FILM!

After attaining the success of the film “Kia and Cosmos”, the director Sudipto Roy is all set to

astonish the audience with his upcoming short film “AFTERNOON AUDITION”.

The writer and director, Sudipto Roy, who has worked as a travel journalist for over a decade,

considers the quaint cities as his muse but his heart always belonged to the storytelling and

films. He is a prodigal observer of human mannerism which reflects in his film making.

This time he has orchestrated a cavernous story that revolves around two women and upholds

the shades of human emotion. This film tells the story of a young girl preparing for a daunting

audition while tackling her own demons, a frantic woman getting consumed by the shadows of

her past love, a middle-aged man getting dragged into circumstances he is unprepared to be

involved in and forgotten silhouette of a man who is still seeking.

An audition that is slated to occur in some nondescript part of the city throws these four

characters into a head-on collision with one another in myriad ways. Be it the strings of fate or

mere points of co-incidents, this audition weaves them into an uncanny unveiling of a

mysterious slow-paced Calcutta afternoon.

In his words, “This not-so-short film is an attempt to understand and capture the nuances of

attempted relationships in the lives of those who are still seeking love. A romantic thriller, if

that’s a genre at all; trying to mirror the journey of two women entwined in the city that urges

one to go for an audition now and then!” he further added “The film revolves around two

women (Nayana and Gauri) intersecting each other at the crossroads of an idyllic afternoon on

the onset of winters in Calcutta. Following them, mirroring their actions and dialogues and

finally receiving their vulnerabilities with a blanket of sober fun. An afternoon audition connects

them along with three other eccentric characters and their chance encounters culminate in an

idiosyncratic romance that is warm, smoky and apprehensive. Love is weird indeed and

romance is expensive!”

So gear up to watch “Afternoon Audition” and experience the shades of lives of Nayana and

Gauri.

