Discover Freedom through Friendship,with Sony YAY!’s Project Dosti!

Friendship is a bond that is uniquely liberating! From being goofy to sharing wisecracks, friendship

gives kids the freedom to completely be themselves.Also in their crucial years of development, it

allows themto bond with peers, giving them a sense of belonging.This August, emphasizing the

importance of finding freedom in friendship, Sony YAY! Introduces the second edition of their

initiative ‘Project Dosti’. Through this initiative, the channel aims to encourageand empower

children to come together with the aim of cultivating the true meaning of friendship

Project Dosti was celebrated in Kolkata where Honey & Bunny brought kids together from

Kolkata International Needs and Purushottam Bhagchandka Academic School in Kolkata to make

some new friends in the fun filled session. They also got to witness Bunny’s wackiness, and

Honey’s goofiness, glimpsing the essence of true friendship between the crazy cat duo. The

initiative called for kids to stand together as one and show the power of unity and what better way

than to play various team building games.It only goes to show how powerful you are when you

stand united and work together as a team. In the true spirit of the initiative, children exchanged

friendship bands with each otherand waved the tricolor reveling in their shared patriotic fervor.

Project Dosti combines the universal pull of friendship and freedom to drive home unity amongst

all. Celebrating children’s refreshing innocence, Sony YAY! Hopes to foster the budding spirit

of unity and camaraderie towards all.

