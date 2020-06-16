Tue. Jun 16th, 2020

Discovery and Discovery Plus to showcase ‘LISTEN TO THE SEA’, a documentary about Odisha’s tryst with Cyclone Fani

Discovery’s new show ‘Listen To The Sea’, sheds light on one of the country’s greatest calamities, Cyclone Fani, taking a deep dive into critical 48 hours before the landfall of extremely severe cyclonic storm which threatened widespread damage to life and property in the state of Odisha. While the property, especially critical infrastructure like power, telecom, roads – both national highways, state highways and rural – were severely damaged, Indian’s meteorological department’s (IMD) pinpoint accuracy in predicting the time, path and severity of the cyclone, helped immensely in saving lives.  The government activated the disaster management program, leveraging the 48-hour notice by IMD, and evacuated more than 1 million people to safety.   ‘Listen to The Sea’ is a story of hope as Odisha triumphed over this severe cyclone through its gallant efforts. 

