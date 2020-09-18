“Discovery explores forgotten places in the new series ‘Lost Essence of India”

Discovery Channel, country’s leading real-life entertainment player, is all set to take viewers on an enchanting journey as a part of new series ‘Lost Essence of India’. Singer, actor and an avid photographer, host Meiyang Chang helps audiences uncover hidden gems that have been forgotten over time. This brand-new special show partnered by leading brands such as VIVO, Spotify, Lenovo and Whitehat Jr premieres on Discovery Channel on September 15. Viewers can also watch the episodes on Discovery Channel’s social media platforms (YouTube, Instagram and Facebook).

Entering some of the remotest parts of the country, with roads that are not well-trodden, Chang explores the Rivona Caves in Goa known to be creation of Buddhist monks around the 6th century, in the first episode of this 4-part series. The second episode witnesses Chang relishing the Saraswat Brahmin Cuisine that not many have been fortunate to enjoy. Moving on to the beautiful land of Kashmir, the third episode takes the viewers on a journey to explore the lost heart of Kashmir, Choharnag which is surrounded by beautiful meadows all around. In the finale episode, Chang goes on to unveil another gem, Naranag Temple in Kashmir, one of the important archaeological sites of the country.