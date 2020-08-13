Navigation
Discovery Kids celebrates ‘Little Singham ki BIG birthday Party’-a successful transition to animation says Rohit Shetty
Discovery Kids celebrates ‘Little Singham ki BIG birthday Party’-a successful transition to animation says Rohit Shetty

Reliance Animation & Rohit Shetty Picturez’s Little Singham, launchedin collaboration withDiscovery Kidswithin a span of just 2 years,has emerged as one of the most famous IPs in the country. Little Singham, an animated adaptation of ‘Singham’,India’s most successful supercop brand and one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters of all time, as described by Rohit Shetty, is a story that reinforces the positive message that “the truth will always win over dark forces.”  Sharing his thoughts on Little Singham’s birthday, aptly celebrated on India’s Independence Day August 15, Rohit Shetty, said, “I never thought when I created Singham that one day, this brand will ring so loudly with children across the country.”

“Little Singham has made the rapid transition because of the core values of Singham, a devoted, nation loving cop who always stands for the truth. The young supercop is brave, courageous, stylish and full of entertainment with a fun personality. He loves his family, community, country and doesn’t hesitate to go out of his comfort zone to support them,” added, Rohit Shetty. “I complement the team for successfully developing such a wonderful IP and urge them to look at the world as the next frontier.”Link to Little Singham’s BIG Birthday Music video- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l_f0_jGT35E

