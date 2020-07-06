Discovery Plus exclusive documentary, ‘COVID-19: INDIA’S WAR AGAINST THE VIRUS’, chronicles the story of the country’s fight against the deadly virus

Discovery Plus, India’s first aggregated real-life entertainment streaming app, is all set to stream an exclusive documentary which will provide a rare glimpse into all the key steps being taken across the country to battle the Coronavirus pandemic. Titled ‘COVID-19: INDIA’S WAR AGAINST THE VIRUS’ the Discovery Plus special will follow both, the global and the Indian timeline, of how the virus spread and shine light on key developments that have taken place ever since India’s first Coronavirus victim was detected in Kerala.

Extensively shot during the period of lockdown, ‘COVID-19: INDIA’S WAR AGAINST THE VIRUS’ will traverse across the nation mapping the pandemic and tell the story through interviews with subject matter experts, front line workers, patients, migrant workers, and others working tirelessly behind the scenes to arrest the spread of this deadly disease. The film will also shed light on the innovations and the way technology is being used to combat the virus. The Hindi voiceover for which will be provided by Bollywood star Manoj Bajpayee and the Tamil voiceover by celebrated writer, director, actor Gautham Vasudev Menon. The documentary, available in 7 languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali, will drop exclusively on the Discovery Plus app, available on Android, IOS, Fire TV and on web, at 8:00 pm on July 16. Following that, the documentary will premiere on July 20 at 8:00 pm on the Discovery Channel and Discovery Channel HD.