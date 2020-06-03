“Discovery Plus releases music video celebrating ‘Wild Karnataka’; Grammy Winner Ricky Kej remixes a mesmerizing musical”

How does one capture the sound bustling life thriving deep

inside the jungles? What dulcet tones must one use to recreate the song of the waterfall

and the ballad of the wind? To create music for a documentary about wildlife is no easy

task. But that’s where a musical maestro shows his brilliance. Adding music to the

magic of wildlife is Grammy Winner Ricky Kej who has now created an exclusive peppy

remix especially for the newly launched video. The full music video will be available in

the free section of Discovery Plus app and on Discovery Plus YouTube channel.

Audiences can also audio-stream the Wild Karnataka – Remix on Gaana App.



Wild Karnataka, to be released on Discovery Plus this World Environment Day, 5 th June

2020, at 6:00 am, on Android, iOS and on the desktop / mobile web

on www.discoveryplus.in , focuses on the biodiversity that flourishes in Karnataka.

Discovery Plus will stream two short-form videos on Wild Karnataka in the free section.



Accompanied by powerful voices of Sir David Attenborough (in English), Rajkummar

Rao (in Hindi), Prakash Raj (in Tamil and Telugu) and Rishab Shetty (in Kannada)

narrating the film, the music matches the rhythm of the forest, ebbing and flowing with

the pulsating beat of the animals that reside in it. It takes the viewers on an

unforgettable journey into the jungles and through the waterfalls of Karnataka.



Talking about the launch of new musical video, Ricky Kej, said, “I create music only on

the environment and sustainability. I want the young generation to be conscious about

our environment and focus on sustainability. For the newly launched video, I have

created a fusion of the east and the west, where Electronic Dance Music has been

amalgamated with Hindustani, Carnatic and Indian folk elements. It is a remix of the

music I created for the Wild Karnataka film. Musically, I have tried to portray that every

living being is an important part of our eco-system in a fun and peppy way”



Talking about the music video, Prakash Raj, said, “Every element of Wild Karnataka

shook me – the unprecedented boldness of the attempt to encapsulate the beauty of

wild India in such a beautiful way has never done before. The music, every second of

you, reminds you, and makes you ride along the rhythm of wild. The newly launched

video is a crisp and peppy representation of Wild Karnataka.”



Rishabh Shetty, added, “The music deftly reiterates the fact the every being on view is

Indian, and I sway along with musical notes, up and down, much like our ancestors do

in the wild of Karnataka jumping from one branch to another with glee. I love the newly

launched video, as it sure, will garner attention of the youth of India.”



Karnataka is the home to some of the richest wild places on the planet and boasts of a

rich biodiversity, most of which is still unknown to the public. Interestingly, one quarter of

India’s plant and animal species are found here, many of which are still unknown to the

people of India. The film appreciates the efforts of the people, government and the

Forest Department of Karnataka, who are committed towards saving some of the

greatest natural history for the future generations. Further, the movie spotlights the

efforts of the government of Karnataka to save tigers and elephants as the state is a

home to of these majestic animals than anywhere else in the world. The money raised

by the filmmakers of Wild Karnataka will do directly to the Tiger Foundation of

Karnataka forest Department. WILD KARNATAKA sends a message of hope not just

across India but across the whole world.



You can watch the music video here: https://youtu.be/uUglqdYH_KA