Fri. Jun 12th, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

Dish TV India’s OTT App WATCHO set to engross its viewers with new series ‘It’s My Pleasure’

3 min read

Finding new ways to add fun and humor to your lives, Dish TV India Limited, India’s leading DTH Company premiered a new web series on its OTT platform Watcho titled ‘It’s My Pleasure’. Conceptualized by Bhavya Attrey and produced by Filmycurry, the seven-episode drama series is a light-hearted attempt to look at the consequences of the situation when you want to pursue your dream startup. 

The series revolves around the life of a young man named Raman who works for an MNC and is juggling between his work-life and desires to dive into the ‘start-up’ world with an unconventional business idea of ‘adult toys’ which challenges the convention of ‘acceptable and respectable’ business. Bold comic and thought-provoking at the same time the show features talented star cast like Keshav Sadana, Sadika Sayal, Anushka Sharma, Lavina, Manoj Bakshi, Saif Ansari, the series is a perfect blend of drama and emotions. Directed by Harkirat S Sandhu and written by Reena Kamath, the series showcases the life of a budding entrepreneur and the challenges he faces within family and society for his audacious idea of a startup selling ‘adult toys’.

Commenting on the launch of new series, Mr. Sukhpreet Singh, Corporate Head – Marketing, DishTV & Watcho, Dish TV India Ltd, said“At Watcho, we are determined to offer our subscribers fresh and engaging content across genres in multiple categories. We are continuously investing our time and effort to bring out the daily dosage of entertainment in the most delightful way. To further revolutionize the viewing experience and engage with the audience, we have launched new series for our viewers, which deals with a sensitive and bold subject in a tasteful, emotional, funny, and extremely real manner. The characters in this series are hilarious and we can’t wait for our audience to enjoy it.” 

Focused on short format storytelling suitable for digital consumption, Watcho offers many more original web series like 4 Thieves, Dark Destination, Love Crisis, Ardhasatya, The Senti Mentals, Chhoriyan, Rakhta Chandana and original influencer shows like Look I can Cook, Bikhare Hain Alfaaz to name a few. Watcho content cuts across all genres including but not limited to; Drama, Comedy, Thriller, Romance, Food, Fashion, and Poetry.

Watcho app can be easily installed on Amazon Fire TV Stick from the Amazon App Store and at present provides over 30 original shows in Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu regional languages.

More Stories

2 min read

West Bengal Police, Howrah GRP District And International Justice Mission, Kolkata, Host ‘Operation Ananda’ On World Day Against Child Labour

2 min read

WitBlox to launch an educational app Witblox 2.0 to encourage tinkers

3 min read

THE WAIT IS OVER AS STAR JALSHA BRINGS BACK ITS ORIGINAL SHOW LINE UP FROM 15th JUNE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

3 min read

Dish TV India’s OTT App WATCHO set to engross its viewers with new series ‘It’s My Pleasure’

2 min read

West Bengal Police, Howrah GRP District And International Justice Mission, Kolkata, Host ‘Operation Ananda’ On World Day Against Child Labour

2 min read

WitBlox to launch an educational app Witblox 2.0 to encourage tinkers

3 min read

THE WAIT IS OVER AS STAR JALSHA BRINGS BACK ITS ORIGINAL SHOW LINE UP FROM 15th JUNE

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Subscribe Us

About Us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. The Times of Bengal  keeps you updated with everything happening in India and world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of The Times of Bengalis formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. The Times of Bengal is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news, The Times of Bengal aims to be your one stop destination for the news with focus on national interest, policy, government and governance.

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Copyright © All rights reserved. |