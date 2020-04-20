Dish TV India’s OTT Platform ‘Watcho’ sees record surge in Content Viewership

In response to the increase in the viewing needs of their customers, Dish TV India, India’s leading DTH Company, has rolled out a variety of short format, snackable original content on its OTT platform, Watcho. Over the past one month, the platform has witnessed a 50% surge in content consumption, leading to a steep hike in their subscriber base and adding 1 million new subscribers in a month bringing it up to 3.0 Million. Watcho has also seen a spike in the time spent by viewers on the platform during March 2020. This sudden increase can be attributed to the recently added new and fresh content on the platform and the overall surge in consumption of content during the ongoing lockdown.

Additionally, amidst the lockdown period, Watcho’s streaming bandwidth has been better optimized to reduce network load on the internet by reducing the native resolution of the app to 480p without compromising on the quality. The company undertook this move to ensure the delivery of uninterrupted content to the viewers and keep them entertained 24*7.

Commenting on the development Mr. Anil Dua, Executive Director & Group CEO, DishTV India Ltd, said, “We are excited to share that Watcho has witnessed solid growth in its customer base and content consumption since January’20. The rapid growth is the result of our strategy to create short, engaging content which is the preference of viewers nowadays. Since the inception of Watcho, we have invested in building a unique content library which includes original series & shows, cutting across genres like drama, comedy and Thrillers. As a result, Watcho is fast emerging as the preferred entertainment destination among young audiences.”

Focused on short format storytelling apt for digital consumption, Watcho offers many original fiction shows like 4 Thieves, Love Crisis, Ardhasatya, Mortuary, Chhoriyan, Rakhta Chandana and original influencer shows like Look I can Cook, Bikhare Hain Alfaaz to name a few. Watcho content cuts across all genres including but not limited to; Drama, Comedy, Thriller, Romance, Food, Fashion and Poetry.