Disha Eye Hospitals Confers Disha Samman 2019 To Visually Challenged Achievers

Disha Eye Hospitals, the largest state-of-the-art eye hospital of Eastern India, conferred the 2nd Disha Samman 2019 to acknowledge the achievements of visually challenged people and also the organisations which works towards the benefit of these people.

The 2nd Disha Samman 2019 was conferred upon Mr Kanai Lal Chakraborty, Blind Swimmer, Dr Mousree Basitha, Professor and Shyambazar Blind Opera, a theatre group working with the blind performers.

The ‘Disha Samman’ was handed over to them by Thespian, Mr Soumitra Chattopadhyay, Mr Soumen Mitra, IPS, ADG & IGP, Training, West Bengal Police and Ms Sharbari Dutta, renowned fashion designer in the presence of Dr Debasish Bhattacharya, Chairman & Managing Director, Disha Eye Hospitals.

“We have instituted this ‘Disha Samman’ from last year to identify fully or partly visually challenged individuals who have been able to overcome their apparent difficulties to become heroes in real life. The award also recognizes the commendable work done by organisations working with the visually challenged. The awardees have really made a mark of their own and are an inspiration for the future generations,” said Dr Debasish Bhattacharya, Chairman & Managing Director, Disha Eye Hospitals.

Shyambazar Blind Opera was conferred Disha Samman for exemplary work in the field of performing arts. The Samman was received by Mr Ashoke Pramanick, General Secretary & Director and Mr Kamal Kanjilal, Actor. Mr Kanai Lal Chakraborty, blind swimmer, was recognized for his contribution in Sports. Dr Mousree Basistha, Professor, was handed over the ‘Samman’ for excellence in teaching.

The Disha Samman consisted of a Plaque and a cash prize of Rs 50,000/-.

The programme featured a festive song mash up by Sankha Subhra Ghosh followed by a joyous dhunuchi nach.

