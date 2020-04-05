April 6, 2020

Distribution of Daily need by Councilor Shri Sanjit Chatterjee

1 min read

By Amit Das :- “A friend in need is a friend indeed”. As per our chief minister Mamata Bannerjee & MLA Firdousi Begum the statement changed itself. “A councillor in need,is the best person in deed. Councilor Shri Sanjit Chatterjee had kept the words of serving others by daily needs in everdays life.

Councilor Shri Sanjit Chatterjee

https://youtu.be/aJErlO_WUes

