Dive into the rich flavours of wholesome spices at the Kebab and Biryani Festival at Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata

In the chronicles of history, the City of Joy has made its own place in the grand legacy of Kebabs and Biryani. With its own version of these Mughlai flavours that originated in places like Lucknow and Awadh, Kolkata has come to be known as a city that not only eats but breathes Biryani. The melt-in-your mouth Kebabs are no less characteristic of the city’s tryst with freshly ground spices and meat.

Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata, gives these old-world aromas a new face at the Kebab and Biryani Festival, from the 22nd to the 29th of February, 2020, at their all day dining Kava, presenting signature recipes from around the country. The highlight of the festival includes an experimental fusion section, which will be presenting both vegetarian and non-vegetarian variants.

The dinner buffet will feature a selection of sumptuous kebabs, featuring “Bharwan Tangri Kebab”, “Sikampuri Kebab” from Hyderabad, “Tandoori Adraki Chap”, the famous original “Lamb Galouti Kebab” from Lucknow, and “Badam aur Mewa ke Kakori Kebab”, “Bharwan Malai Paneer Tikka” from the vegetarian choices. The spread will serve up a number of different types of biryanis, tailored to the local palate, sure to become favourites among the city’s gastronomes. The diverse versions include “Kachhe Gosht ki Biryani” from Hyderabad, “Lucknowi Pardah Murgh Biryani” and “Awadhi Subz Biryani” from Lucknow, and a selection of everyone’s favourite, the Kolkata Biryani.

The culinary team at the hotel has also curated an innovative range of out-of-the-ordinary Biryanis for this mouthwatering festival, presenting “Malabari Fish Biryani”, along with a fusion section that is sure to steal the show. The interesting take on this comfort food includes dishes like “Tandoori Pomfret” and “Lahsooni Jheenga” among the kebabs, while the fusion biryanis feature “Vilaity Subz Risotto Biryani” and “Multigrain Seafood Biryani”.

So come and indulge in the delightful and unique range of kebabs and biryani only at Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata.

Venue: Kava

Address: CB 218, Action Area 1C, New Town, Kolkata, West Bengal – 700156

Date: 22nd to 29th February, 2020

Timing: Lunch – 12:30pm – 3pm

Dinner – 7pm – 11pm

Price: INR 1099 plus taxes per person

For reservations: 033 6666 4444

Website: www.fairfieldkolkata.com

Like this: Like Loading...