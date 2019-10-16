Diwali offerings at Friday Release

Who- Friday Release

What– Diwali Special Offer

When- 25th – 30th October2019

Time- 12noon to 11pm

Where- DD 24 a, DD Block, Sector 1, Bidhannagar, Kolkata, West Bengal 700064

Brief- The moment you think of Diwali special sweets, you will have the dream world of “sweet nothings” come true. While there is so much to love at this time of the year—shopping, weather, Diwali vibes and so on. There is one thing, however, all of us with a sweet tooth look ahead to more than other things: sweets! Come and celebrate this “Festival of Light” at Friday Release with some delicious desserts.

Chef Picks- Shahi Tukra, Nolen Gurer Payesh,.Gajjar ka Halwa, Rasmalai

Offers:– Click a photo with your food at Friday Release and upload on your social media pages tagging Friday Release to get a dessert free on your total bill instantly.

Cost for two- 900 plus GST

