Wed. Oct 16th, 2019

Welcome to The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

Diwali offerings at Friday Release

Who- Friday Release

What– Diwali Special Offer

When- 25th – 30th October2019

Time- 12noon to 11pm

Where- DD 24 a, DD Block, Sector 1, Bidhannagar, Kolkata, West Bengal 700064

Brief- The moment you think of Diwali special sweets, you will have the dream world of “sweet nothings” come true. While there is so much to love at this time of the year—shopping, weather, Diwali vibes and so on. There is one thing, however, all of us with a sweet tooth look ahead to more than other things: sweets! Come and celebrate this “Festival of Light” at Friday Release with some delicious desserts.

 Chef Picks- Shahi Tukra, Nolen Gurer Payesh,.Gajjar ka Halwa, Rasmalai

Offers:–  Click a photo with  your food at Friday Release and upload on your social media pages tagging Friday Release to get  a dessert free on your total bill instantly.

Cost for two- 900 plus GST

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Amusing and Adventurous Meghalaya On Self Driven Motorcycle, Ex Kolkata

PUBG MOBILE India Tour 2019 to culminate into the Grand Finals in Kolkata on 19th & 20th October

JD Institute of Fashion Technology organizes Fresher’s Day

Diwali offerings at ibis Kolkata Rajarhat

|

Copyright Protected By Ullash Media & Productions|| Site Maintained By The Times Of Bengal

//deloplen.com/afu.php?zoneid=2621846