Diwali offerings at ibis Kolkata Rajarhat

Who– ibis Kolkata Rajarhat

What – Diwali Special Offerings

When– 25th to 30th October 2019

Time– 12.30 PM – 3.00 Pm & 7.30 PM – 11.00 PM

Where– BG Block (Newtown), Action Area I, West Bengal 700156 (opposite Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences)

Brief –No celebration in India is complete without a touch of sweet. Desserts are the highlight of every Indian festival. They add much more enthusiasm to the festive spirit .Diwali is all about celebrating with lights, crackers and sweets. Families and friends get together to light diyas and candles and then party over some mouthwatering food and unlike any other dinner party, where the dessert comes in the end; during Diwali, one gets overloaded with sweets and desserts. Come and celebrate this diwali at ibis Kolkata Rajarhat with some lip smacking desserts.

Chef Picks-Gulab Jamun, Molten Chocolate, Parle G Cheesecake, Rasmalai Panacotta

Offers:– Click a photo with your food at ibis Kolkata Rajarhat and upload on your social media pages tagging ibis Kolkata Rajarhat to get a dessert free on your total bill instantly.

Pocket Pinch- Rupees 1,000 plus GST for two

