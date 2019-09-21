Sat. Sep 21st, 2019

DocsApp launches awareness campaign- #ErasedPages ahead of World Alzheimer’s Day

On this World Alzheimer’s Day, DocsApp- a 24*7 online doctor consultation platform, has launched their latest campaign #ErasedPages to spread awareness about Alzheimer’s.

DocsApp’s #ErasedPages is a much-needed initiative which will awaken Indians & create awareness of this unfortunate disease. There are approximately 4 million Indians, who cannot remember their own names. This campaign is aimed to spread awareness of Alzheimer. There is no cure for Alzheimer, but if the symptoms are identified in its early stages – medication and management strategies may temporarily improve symptoms. It can help your loved ones to get maximum benefits from available treatments.

