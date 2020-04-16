Fri. Apr 17th, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

DocsApp unveils Coronavirus Risk Scan as a tool of self-assessment for its users

1 min read

DocsApp, the 24/7 digital healthcare platform, has launched a  Coronavirus Risk Assessment Tool to help individuals assess the level of possibility of them being affected. This innovative tool, based on simple inter-active questions, generates a risk score based on an individual’s symptoms. This will go a long way in bringing down an individual’s anxiety level, remove uncertainty and decrease the overall paranoia in the society at large. The fact that a person can have information about their level of risk and the possibility of being affected without stepping out of the house is not just convenient but also ensures the safety and social distancing. This tool will also go a long way in spreading appropriate awareness and battling ignorance associated with this pandemic.

To avail the facility, users need to click on the following link and answer a set of questions to generate their respective risk scores.

Link- covid19.docsapp.in

More Stories

1 min read

Microsoft adds five Indian languages to Microsoft Translator to help break communication barriers

2 min read

AN INITIATIVE OF TVWALA MEDIA To Fund Raise for the initiative of ROTARACT CLUB OF GEETANJALI KOLKATA For project – WE NEED YOUR HELP(DURBAR)

4 min read

Study aims to explore the links between uncertainty and anxiety

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

1 min read

Microsoft adds five Indian languages to Microsoft Translator to help break communication barriers

2 min read

AN INITIATIVE OF TVWALA MEDIA To Fund Raise for the initiative of ROTARACT CLUB OF GEETANJALI KOLKATA For project – WE NEED YOUR HELP(DURBAR)

4 min read

Study aims to explore the links between uncertainty and anxiety

3 min read

Ola opens up its technology platform to Governments for free to fight COVID-19 through ‘Ola CONNECTS’

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Subscribe Us

Contact Us

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Copyright © All rights reserved. |
Translate »