Dog Fashion Walk With ‘Retro To Metro’ Themed Dance Show at Eastern Metropolitan Club

Eastern Metropolitan Club, in association with South Kolkata Dog Lovers Association, Belgharia Kennel Club and Deshapremik Club Sanghati organised a unique Dog Fashion Walk with ‘Retro To Metro’ themed dance show in the club premises recently. It was really interesting to see German Shepherds, Labradors, Golden Retrievers, Dash Hounds, Beagles, Siberian Huskies, Chi Hua Huas and other breeds walk the stage with their owners in the colourful show. Popular serial actress Ditipriya Roy was present on the occasion with her Beagle ‘Popcorn’ that participated in the show. Actors Shankar Chakraborty, Neel and Trina Saha were also present at the occassion to cheer the participants.



Like this: Like Loading...