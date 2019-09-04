DOHAAR 20 : A REMEMBRANCE OF SOULFUL KALIKAPRASAD’S BAND

BY DEBSIKHA PAUL AND ANKITA ROY

The celebration of the 20th birth anniversary of the Dohaar band was organized by the band members through an auspicious evening live discussion of members associated with Dohaar at Sisir Mancha on 7th of August in a program named ‘Dohaar 20’

Hence named Dohaar 20 as it’s celebrating the 20 years compilation of the band. The voice of the band, late kalikaprasad, mainly called Prashad by everyone was one of the main the main topic of the discussion. Needless to say after his death the band almost stopped recording any new album but Dohaar still occupies the same place in everyone’s heart. The present speakers in the program were not particularly know by people except the band members but those were people who completes the band and supports it like a pillar as mentioned by the band members. The people without whom the band wouldn’t have been possible and who have been contributing off stage since 20years. The program also aimed in paying a condolence to Kalikaprasad Bhatracharya. The program was devided into two parts where the major first part focused on the ’12 mashe 13 Parbon’ with the concept of 6 seasons grishyo,varsha,sarat,hemant,seet and basanta. The minor 2nd and final part includes a musical performance by the present band members.

The program ended with an applause of the Dohaar fans present there and a promising line from the band for organizing such programs in future.

