Dollar Industries Ltd achieves a revenue growth of 11% in FY 2018 – 19

Dollar Industries Limited registered total revenue of 1030.96 Cr for FY 2018 – 19 as against 927.55 Cr during the previous year, an increase of 11.18%. The profit before tax stood at 111.03 Cr for FY 2018 – 19 as against 95.8 Cr the previous year. The consolidated profit after tax stood at 74.23 Cr for FY 2018 – 19 as against 63.86 Cr during the previous year.

“The market growth and economic condition has been sluggish, but despite this we were able to achieve 11% revenue growth in FY 18-19. We are hoping for a stable environment for business in coming days, and shall be working towards a better 2019-20”, said Mr. Vinod Kumar Gupta, Managing Director, Dollar Industries Limited.

Dollar Industries Ltd, today amongst the top three hosiery brands enjoys a 15% market share in the branded hosiery segment in India. The company got listed in both NSE & BSE in the recent past, which has led to create a positive impact for the brand in the market.

The Dollar product portfolio includes Bigboss, Champion, Ultra Thermals, Missy under the brand Dollar and premium brands under Force NXT and Force Go Wear.

Like this: Like Loading...