Don’t give up on dreams, work towards them with determination and dedicate yourself where you want to reach, Ms. Bhagyashree Dasani, Actor and Founder, Back to Basics

Women have been leading in all spheres of life and career horizons of the world. With their strength to juggle between their professional and personal life, they are showcasing their ability to meet all the arenas with grace and success. PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industries organized an interactive Webinar on ‘Women in Entrepreneurship and Leadership Roles’ with an esteemed panel comprising of Ms. Shaili Chopra, Founder, SheThePeople.TV, India’s First Women’s News Channel, Ms. Shazia Ilmi, BJP Spokesperson, Leader, and Party Vice President, Delhi, Ms. Vinita Dawra Nangia, Executive Editor, Author and Columnist, The Times of India, Ms. Bhagyashree Dasani, Actor and Founder, Back to Basics, Ms. Hema Sardesai, Renowned Indian Bollywood Singer.



The session witnessed a participation of more than 315 women from all walks of life, startups, budding women entrepreneurs, and senior’ members of PHD Chamber from across the country.



Ms. Shaili Chopra, Founder, SheThePeople, India’s first Women’s News Channel thanked PHD Chamber for organizing a webinar on such an important topic. She narrated her journey of life and how she transformed her passion for journalism to make a platform to empower women with stories of role models and inspire them with a changing conversation on women and what matters to them.



We celebrate every woman for who they are and we make sure that we tell stories of every woman who can inspire and empower us. Women have the power to change the world and empower themselves with their sheer determination and strength, said Ms. Shaili Chopra.



Ms. Shazia Ilmi, BJP Spokesperson, Leader and Party Vice President, Delhi thanked PHD Chamber for organizing such a webinar. She shared her life experiences of how she grew up in a conservative family and society of Kanpur and how her determination made her strives to become something in life, made her struggle and work hard towards it.



It’s time for women to dive within and discover who they are. It’s important to dream and convert them into a reality, said Ms. Shazia Ilmi



Ms. Vinita Dawra Nangia, Executive Editor, Author and Columnist, The Times of India, thanked PHD Chamber for organizing the session. Belonging from a bureaucratic family I was determined to be a journalist and with the support of my family I was able to live my dream of being a journalist and working with some top leading media houses of the country, said Ms Nangia.



She also highlighted that she was one of the few women journalists when she started her career in The Times of India and she started with fashion journalism and other beats in the publication and was the rain behind starting the Page 3 concept in the Newspapers, especially Times of India.



All women must believe in themselves and understand what they like doing and their purpose for doing it. it always helps in working in a field that inspires you. Passion is a really important quality which you should have in your work. Women are better managers and embrace their qualities. we should talk to each other and seek help, said Ms. Vinita Dawra Nangia.



Ms. Bhagyashree Dasani, Actor and Founder, Back to Basics thanked PHD Chamber for the webinar and highlighted she was the son of the family. She also deliberated about her Bollywood career which she enjoyed a lot and after marriage when she decided to be a homemaker . She also said that after a few years she faced a lot of severe health issues and that is when she decided to launch her own business of health and fitness, as she realized if you are happy and healthy from inside is when your could build a happy and healthy home.



Don’t give up on dreams, work towards them with determination, and dedicate yourself to where you want to reach. Be consistent with the change and work towards them with a mindset. Work what you love said Ms. Bhagyashree Dasani.



Ms. Hema Sardesai, Renowned Indian Bollywood Singer thanked PHD Chamber for organizing such a webinar and threw light on the role of women at work and home. She highlighted women being a mother is one of the biggest responsibility and one of the most cherished parts of a women’s life. She sang songs to strengthen the morale of all the women with her melodious voice.



Believe in yourself and have faith in yourself. Women don’t need to depend on anyone for accomplishing their dreams, said Ms. Hema Sardesai.



Dr. D. K. Aggarwal President, PHD Chamber in his presidential address highlighted the rise of women in the senior management positions of the organization in the world of today. India needs to make sure that women are involved in the senior management roles of the companies. He also discussed that in the world of today according to experts, there is a steady increase in the women entrepreneur and we need to make sure that we more women join in. We need to make sure that women get their rights, position, support, give them a safe work environment, and empower their image in society.



Its time to break the glass ceiling and help women entrepreneurs to grow and be successful. We know that Women work for others, not for themselves, said Dr. D. K. Aggarwal.



Dr. Aruna Abhey Oswal, Chairperson, Women Entrepreneurship Committee, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry gave a warm welcome to all the delegates and participants. She highlighted the role and objective of the Women Entrepreneurship Committee, PHD Chamber of Commerce, and Industry which is set towards the goal of making 1 million women entrepreneurs by 2021. She also shared her life journey due to which she can live her dreams and give back to society through her foundation.



Dr. Blossom Kochhar, Co-Chairperson, Women Entrepreneurship Committee, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, discussed her journey of bringing aromatherapy in India and how she converted her passion to business. she also delivered a formal vote of thanks to all delegates and participants.



Ms. Vertica Dvivedi, Co-Chairperson, Women Entrepreneurship Committee, PHD Chamber of Commerce, and Industry gave a warm welcome to all the esteemed delegates and viewers. She also moderated the session and answered questions to the delegates on their life journey, need and potential of women entrepreneurs in the world of today.



Mr. Mukesh Gupta, Chairman, Media & Entertainment Committee, PHD Chamber, welcomed all the speakers and participants. he discussed the importance of women in society and how she can meet all the arenas with her talents and management.



The webinar was supported by Aruna Abhey Oswal Trust, Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic, Wade Asia, and Big Sea Marcom Pvt Ltd.



The webinar was moderated by Dr. Yogesh Srivastav, Principal Director, PHD Chamber along with Ms. Vertica Dvivedi, Co-Chairperson, Women Entrepreneurship Committee, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.



The webinar was attended by Mr. Pradeep Multani, Vice President, PHD Chamber, Mr. Gopal Jiwarajka, Former President, PHD Chamber, Mr. Saurabh Sanyal, Secretary-General, PHD Chamber, and other senior PHD members and industry stalwarts.