DP World and NIIF joint venture Hindustan Infralog to acquire 76% of KRIL

Hindustan Infralog Private Limited (HIPL), a joint venture between DP World and the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), announces the acquisition of a 76% stake in KRIBCHO Infrastructure Limited (KRIL), an integrated multi-modal logistics operator in India, through its 90% owned subsidiary, Continental Warehousing Corporation (Nhava Seva) Limited (CWCNSL). KRIBCHO (Krishak Bharati Cooperative Society) Limited, will continue to retain the remaining 24% shareholding. The purchase consideration is below 1% of DP World’s net asset value as of FY2018.

