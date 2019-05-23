Thu. May 23rd, 2019

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে, মানুষের পাশে

DP World and NIIF joint venture Hindustan Infralog to acquire 76% of KRIL

7 hours ago

Hindustan Infralog Private Limited (HIPL), a joint venture between DP World and the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), announces the acquisition of a 76% stake in KRIBCHO Infrastructure Limited (KRIL), an integrated multi-modal logistics operator in India, through its 90% owned subsidiary, Continental Warehousing Corporation (Nhava Seva) Limited (CWCNSL). KRIBCHO (Krishak Bharati Cooperative Society) Limited, will continue to retain the remaining 24% shareholding. The purchase consideration is below 1% of DP World’s net asset value as of FY2018.

More Stories

Youth wins Love of Society as Blessings

1 hour ago

Arjun Singh won the battle of Love

1 hour ago

This time Modi Sarkar

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Youth wins Love of Society as Blessings

1 hour ago

Arjun Singh won the battle of Love

1 hour ago

This time Modi Sarkar

2 hours ago

NDA’s Win to Double Institutional Investments in Real Estate to US$ 10 bn in 2019

2 hours ago