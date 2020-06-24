Dr. Kasu Prasad Reddy – Founder of MaxiVision Eye Hospitals

Wearing glasses is the best option until the pandemic of COVID 19 is over to protect eyes from Corona Virus infection.

Authored article by Dr. Kasu Prasad Reddy – Chief Surgeon and Founder of MaxiVision Eye Hospitals.

Covid19 virus is transmitted mainly via small respiratory droplets through sneezing, coughing, or when people interact with each other for some time in close proximity (usually less than one meter). These droplets can then be inhaled, or they can land on surfaces that others may come into contact with, who can then get infected when they touch their nose, mouth, or eyes.

A virus enters the body when we rub our eyes without washing our hands. Patients are visiting ophthalmologists for conjunctivitis who also have fever and respiratory symptoms including cough and shortness of breath, and who have a recent history of international travel or have family members or close contacts who could be infected with COVID -19.

To prevent becoming infected with COVID-19, health experts are urging people to avoid touching their face. That’s because SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, can enter the body through the mouth, nose, and eyes. That has left millions of people around the world who wear contact lenses wondering if they should stop wearing them and switch to glasses during this pandemic.

Most experts advise not wearing contact lenses, if we are touching things in general and then contact lenses and we transmit it to our mouth, nose, and eyes, we can contract the virus. however, one must note that it is safe for people to continue wearing contact lenses as long as they remain diligent about washing their hands and maintain hygiene. It probably would be preferable to wear glasses if you could. The main point would be it’s a reminder not to touch your eyes, your nose, your mouth.

For those using contact lenses it is advised that when wearing contact lenses, minimizing contact with water when showering and thoroughly washing and drying hands before handling lenses, and not using cracked or damaged lenses. When storing contacts, it is recommended, to not store or rinse lenses in the water, to not reuse old solution to store lenses, and to not transfer contact lens solution into smaller travel-sized bottles in order to reduce the risk of contamination and infection.

People should just keep everything away from their eyes as long as the pandemic exists as we all know, wearing contact lens means taking your finger and putting the lens in your eyes. Lenses can cause irritation and lead to rubbing of the eyes and dryness, and may lead to an increased chance of getting the infection. In conclusion, one can say that not wearing contact lenses and wearing glasses during this time is the best course of action and one can follow wearing glasses to avoid unnecessary complications arising out of the current situation and is the best option.