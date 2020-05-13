Dr. Kaushik Basu’s quote at The Bengal Chamber organized webinar on COVID-19’s impact and way forward for India: An Economic Assessment

India does have a remarkable bureaucracy . There is a whole bunch of people who are well meaning and extremely talented. We have to harness that and design a package.

During a calamity like this there should be direct support of food and healthcare to poor as a centralised effort.

India has unacceptable levels of inequality and we have to have a system of taxation where the rich have to pay a higher tax , wealth tax which have to be transferred to the poor.

The government’s insurance support to MSMEs is good, but corporations need to be given space to produce and earn profits. The invisible hand should be allowed to function. Government cannot take full control. It would be a disaster with top down control.

We will have to work in terms of taxation, policies for transfer to poor.

Last two years India had growth slump but ease of doing business indicator was good that created space for business.

We have to remember global players are worried about India. Month of March saw 16 billion capital outflow from India, biggest outflow in a single market. There are global companies moving business to other countries. We have to be careful about that and have reforms that ensure a good future for us.

