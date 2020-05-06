Thu. May 7th, 2020

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories announces the launch of Desmopressin Acetate Injection USP, 4 mcg/mL in the U.S. Market

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, along with its subsidiaries together referred to as “Dr. Reddy’s”) today announced the launch of Desmopressin Acetate Injection USP, 4 mcg/mL Single-dose Ampules, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of DDAVP (desmopressin acetate) Injection , 4 mcg/mL, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). 

The DDAVP (desmopressin acetate) Injection USP brand and generic market had U.S. sales of approximately $­­­­­20.9 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in March 2020 according to IQVIA Health*.

Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, commented, “The launch of Desmopressin Injection demonstrates a strong, growing collaboration with SunGen Pharma. We look forward to future opportunities with this company.”

Isaac Liu, Ph.D., Co-CEO of SunGen, stated, “We are pleased to be working with Dr. Reddy’s for this launch. The launch of Desmopressin demonstrates our strong development capabilities. We look forward to collaborating further to bring specialty pharmaceutical drugs to the markets around the world.”

Dr. Reddy’s Desmopressin Acetate Injection USP, 4 mcg/mL is available in a carton of ten 1 mL single-dose ampules.

Please click here for full prescribing information.

DDAVP is a trademark owned or licensed by Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc

*IQVIA Retail and Non-Retail MAT March 2020

RDY-0520-293

About Dr. Reddy’s: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company, committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. Through its three businesses – Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products – Dr. Reddy’s offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Dr. Reddy’s operates in markets across the globe. Our major markets include – USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe. For more information, log on to:www.drreddys.com

